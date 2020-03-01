Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 916 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VOYA traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.64. 3,589,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,641. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

