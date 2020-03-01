Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,267,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 635,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.42. 792,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

