Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after buying an additional 274,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 233,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

