Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $252.76. 6,812,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,812. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $186.57 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.