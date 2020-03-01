Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after purchasing an additional 656,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,744,000 after buying an additional 249,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FOX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $37,141,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.45. 3,894,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

