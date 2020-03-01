Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 4,036,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

