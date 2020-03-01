Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 115,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. 1,569,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.