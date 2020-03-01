Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.67. 3,635,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

