Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

