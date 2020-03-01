Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,130,000 after buying an additional 134,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30,891.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134,686 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.33. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

