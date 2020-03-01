Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after buying an additional 332,364 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,880,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

