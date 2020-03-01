Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,043,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,857 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.52.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. 961,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

