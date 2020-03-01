Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after acquiring an additional 406,367 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at $252,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 7,557,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,451. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.