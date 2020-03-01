Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after buying an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. 1,169,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,819. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 27.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

