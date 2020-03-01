Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.89. 4,227,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

