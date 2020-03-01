Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLD. HC Wainwright cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$59.97 during midday trading on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

