Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

CRC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,864. The company has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 4.55. California Resources Corp has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.