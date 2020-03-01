Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,490,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,484. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Cfra raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

