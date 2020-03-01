Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 179.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCF traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,701. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

