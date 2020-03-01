Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after buying an additional 379,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 527,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.