Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,561 shares of company stock worth $29,900,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $8.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.84. 3,356,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $165.69 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

