Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 73,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,357,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

