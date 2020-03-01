Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of LAMR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,798. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.