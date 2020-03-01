Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,785 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

NYSE PK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

