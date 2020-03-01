Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,946. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

