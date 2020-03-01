Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RNR stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.40. 605,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,634. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $141.00 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.