Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,551 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

MDGL traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. 204,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,824. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit