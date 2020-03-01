Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,551 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,551 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

MDGL traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. 204,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,824. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

