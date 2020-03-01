Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 268,406 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,769.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 1,812,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

