Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.31. 3,029,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.