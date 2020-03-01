Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,659,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

