Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $50.88. 308,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $992.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

