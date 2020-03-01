Raymond James Boosts istar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target to $21.00

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE STAR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. 4,810,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,339. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. istar has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that istar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in istar by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in istar in the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in istar by 66.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in istar by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in istar by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

