Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 672,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $15,124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

