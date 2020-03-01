Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.
Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
