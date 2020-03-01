Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.60 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

