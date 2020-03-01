RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

RLJ traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 235,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 213,762 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

