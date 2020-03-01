Robert W. Baird Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $28.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PDCO. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.79. 2,655,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

