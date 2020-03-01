Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $85.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.95.

Shares of SQ traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,345,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

