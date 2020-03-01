Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SSL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sasol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sasol stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Sasol has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 849.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,485,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 51,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

