Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.78. 2,122,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,038. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

