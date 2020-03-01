Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE SA traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,268. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SA. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

