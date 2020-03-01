Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of SERV stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. 3,689,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,553. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $71,267,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

