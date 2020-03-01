Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) PT Lowered to $40.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE:SERV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after buying an additional 1,666,891 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

