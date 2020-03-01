Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) PT Raised to $43.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE SERV traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,553. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

