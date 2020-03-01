Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.60, 1,060,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,030,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.