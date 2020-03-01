SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 7.9%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.57, 5,214,547 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,414,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $763,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

