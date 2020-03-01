Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 738,031 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 734,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

SMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

