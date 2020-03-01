Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 738,031 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 734,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
SMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.
The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.
About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.
