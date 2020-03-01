South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Maxim Group

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:SJI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 1,868,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.69. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $11,502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

