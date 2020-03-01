Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SO. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.04.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,475,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Southern has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

