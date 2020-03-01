Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE SPT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. 1,104,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,224. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $166,580,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $145,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $13,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,022,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

