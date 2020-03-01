Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Sell Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their sell rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. ValuEngine cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.95.

SQ traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 23,345,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

